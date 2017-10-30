Pages Navigation Menu

Aieto Chairman hires foreign lawyers over his alleged link with Diezani Madueke

The Executive Vice-Chairman, Aiteo Group, Mr. Benedict Peters, has hired two foreign law firms to defend him against the malicious, and false allegations arraigned against him. Aiteo Group had reportedly released a statement in September denying that Peters bought a property in England and luxury furnishings for a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani …

