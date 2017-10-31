Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Aiteo assembles legal team to tackle alleged politically motivated allegations – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Aiteo assembles legal team to tackle alleged politically motivated allegations
Vanguard
Aiteo Group, an indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company has set up a legal team to tackle various allegations suspected to be political in nature. Investigations showed that Benedict Peters, Executive Vice Chairman of Aiteo Group has already instructed …
Diezani: Firm briefs UK, US lawyersThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.