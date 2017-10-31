Akeredolu speaks on plans to stop free education in Ondo

The Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has refuted the reports that his administration has concluded plans to stop free education for the students of public schools in the state. A communiqué issued at the end of the 2017 Ondo State Summit held in Akure, last week, had stated, as part of its 19 recommendations, […]

Akeredolu speaks on plans to stop free education in Ondo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

