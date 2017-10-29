Alaafin of Oyo fixes date to install Gani Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo

The official installation of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland has been fixed for the 13th of January 2018. This is contained in a terse statement issued on Sunday by Femi Adepoju, director of media to the Aare Designate. “The palace of the Alaafin Of Oyo, the Iku Babayeye Ikeji […]

Alaafin of Oyo fixes date to install Gani Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

