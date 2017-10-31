Algeria coach Madjer names strong squad for Nigeria clash – Ripples Nigeria
|
Ripples Nigeria
|
Algeria coach Madjer names strong squad for Nigeria clash
Ripples Nigeria
Algeria coach, Rabah Madjer has invited Leicester City star, Riyad Mahrez, Schalke midfielder, Nabil Bentaleb and 21 other players for the final 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles. The clash, which will have no influence on who …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!