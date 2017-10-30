Alhasan Quattara hails President Buhari for overcoming recession in Nigeria
President Alhasan Quattara of Cote d’voire on Monday in Abuja commended President Muhammadu Buhari for taking Nigeria out of recession. Mr. Quattara gave the commendation when he addressed State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa. He said they discussed how to strengthen existing bilateral relations between Nigeria and cote …
