All is set for KCPE, rehearsals kick off Monday – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Kenya Broadcasting Corporation

All is set for KCPE, rehearsals kick off Monday
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Standard Eight candidates will on Tuesday start their KCPE examination, with the Kenya National Examination Council assuring the public that preparations for the exercise were complete. KNEC chairman Prof. George Magoha says arrangements had been …
