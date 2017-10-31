Pages Navigation Menu

Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh must deposit N1bn for me to testify – Jonathan – Vanguard

The Punch

Alleged N400m fraud: Metuh must deposit N1bn for me to testify – Jonathan
Vanguard
ABUJA—Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Monday, prayed the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court to set aside the subpoena it issued to compel him to testify as a witness in the ongoing trial of former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples …
Jonathan urges court to void Metuh's request to compel him to testifyThe Nation Newspaper
Subpoena: Jonathan asks Metuh for N1bn travelling expensesThe Punch
Subpoena: Jonathan asks Metuh for N1bn travel expense, files opposing motionNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Daily Trust –Fellow Press (press release)
all 8 news articles »

