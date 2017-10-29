Allegri: Higuain Is Great, But Needs To Improve In Europe

Juventus gaffer, Massimiliano Allegri has praised Gonzalo Higuain as an extraordinary player , but believes he can still improve.

The Argentina international scored a brace in the 2-0 win over AC Milan, taking his tally of goals in the Serie A to 101.

And Allegri was very impressed with Higuain’s performance and boost in form, but wants more from him.

“Higuain is currently fit because he has worked a lot during the international break and he normally works with a lot of intensity during those sessions,” he told a news conference.

“When it’s like this, one feels better, runs more, smiles more. It’s the same for people like me who don’t practice sports anymore but if we feel fit, we are not overburdened, we feel lighter and we don’t fall asleep. We smile more, we feel better and brighter.

“And the same goes for footballers. If one feels well, things become a lot easier.

“Especially because Gonzalo is a great player – he is technically very gifted, he is extraordinary.

“But he must not stop, he still needs to improve his condition, he needs to raise the bar especially in Europe.”

