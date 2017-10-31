Allegri Praises Juventus’ Winning Mentality

Massimiliano Allegri has praised Juventus, for their winning mentality, but believes they can still improve.

The Italian has criticised his side on occasion, especially after they lost their lead to draw against Atalanta and a loss to Lazio.

Juventus followed that with a 2-1 win against Sporting in the UCL and have followed it up with four wins.

“I’m really proud to be part of this team,” Allegri told a pre-match news conference, having overseen a Gonzalo Higuain-inspired 2-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend. “Juventus have a winning DNA.

“This game will be very difficult. Sporting are a very good squad and we need to get a positive result.

“It would be like a gift for us, for our fans and for everyone associated with the club [to reach the last 16].

“We know what a win here will give us, it gives us the possibility of going through on the night. But a draw would also keep us on the right path.”

The post Allegri Praises Juventus’ Winning Mentality appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

