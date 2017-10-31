Pages Navigation Menu

Allegri Praises Juventus’ Winning Mentality

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Massimiliano Allegri has praised Juventus, for their winning mentality, but believes they can still improve.

The Italian has criticised his side on occasion, especially after they lost their lead to draw against Atalanta and a loss to Lazio.

Juventus followed that with a 2-1 win against Sporting in the UCL and have followed it up with four wins.

“I’m really proud to be part of this team,” Allegri told a pre-match news conference, having overseen a Gonzalo Higuain-inspired 2-0 win over AC Milan at the weekend. “Juventus have a winning DNA.

“This game will be very difficult. Sporting are a very good squad and we need to get a positive result.

“It would be like a gift for us, for our fans and for everyone associated with the club [to reach the last 16].

“We know what a win here will give us, it gives us the possibility of going through on the night. But a draw would also keep us on the right path.”

