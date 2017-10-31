Alvaro Morata: ‘I Don’t See Myself in London for Very Long’

Alvaro Morata has admitted that he does not plan on staying London for a long time, saying he finds there is “too much stress” to life in England’s capital city.

The striker, who signed became Chelsea’s record signing this summer in a deal that cost an initial £58 million, has made an impressive start on the pitch, scoring six goals in his first nine Premier League appearances and quickly becoming a vital member of Antonio Conte’s first-choice team.

However, speaking to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Chelsea’s visit to Roma in the Champions League, Morata admitted that despite considering London a “fascinating” place to live due to its “multi-ethnicity”, he does not envisage staying for a long time.

“I live in downtown Chelsea”, he said. “What fascinates me about London is its multi-ethnicity, the coexistence of cultures and religions, but I do not see myself living here for very long. It’s too big, too much stress, too much of a metropolis.”

Morata, whose wife is Italian, spoke in a noticeably more positive manner about his time at Juventus.

He said he felt he arrived at Juventus “a boy” but left as “a real player”, saying the environment was perfectly suited to him – and not one he wanted to leave when he returned to Real Madrid.

“The disappointment [of leaving Juventus] was enormous, I found myself back to the starting point. They [Real Madrid] treated me like the guy I was before the two Italian seasons.”

“Italy for a Spaniard is the best country to live,” he said. “You have everything: beauty, history, art, cooking, fashion. I would never have left Italy and Juve.”

Morata set up Eden Hazard’s winner as Chelsea beat Bournemouth 1-0 on Sunday evening to put his side fourth in the Premier League after 10 games.

