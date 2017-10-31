Ambode, ADP laud Ogundipe’s appointment as UNILAG VC

lagos—After the appointment of Professor Oluwatoyin Temitayo Ogundipe last Friday as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, congratulatory messages have not ceased on the Council’s choice.

While the Governor of Lagos State Mr Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday said that Ogundipe is well-positioned for the job, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) said: ‘’Our party is delighted that a man of rare integrity and sound academic background will steer the ship of the university for the next five years.’’

Governor Ambode, who expressed his pleasure in a congratulatory message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, said: “Being a product of the university, I am proud to say that his appointment is thoroughly deserved.’’

He added that Ogundipe’s proven track record in the academia is there for all to see, stressing that he steadily rose through the ranks to the pinnacle of his career.

According to him, the new appointee has over the years proved his competence in the academia, recalling that it was based on Ogundipe’s professionalism and integrity that his administration deemed it fit to appoint him as the Chairman, Lagos State Research and Innovation Council earlier in June 2017.

Ambode, who expressed confidence that Professor Ogundipe will bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment, said Ogundipe will turn UNILAG around in the next five years into a more enviable institution.

Ambode acknowledging the strides of the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Rahmon Bello, however said: ”With Professor Ogundipe at the helm of affairs of our great citadel of learning, I am totally confident that UNILAG is destined for greater heights. I want to, on behalf of the people of Lagos State, congratulate him and wish him the very best throughout his tenure.’’

Speaking in the same vein, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) Lagos, Chapter, also lauded the choice of the 12th Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Toyin Ogundipe.

Publicity Secretary, ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, in a signed statement said; “Our party, the ADP, focused on improving the social welfare of the citizens of Nigeria, places a high premium on education and we join millions of stakeholders, alumni, students and the academia to congratulate you on your assumption of office as the vice chancellor of one of the most sought after universities in Nigeria and the nation’s pride.

‘’Our party is delighted that a man of rare integrity and sound academic background will steer the ship of the university for the next five years.

“It is our hope and expectation that you will put your leadership skills to bear and continue to make the university a pace setter in the nation’s educational sector.”

While Professor Rahmon Ade Bello who has been in office since 2012 will vacate office on 11th of November, 2017, Ogundipe’s tenure begins same day.

Other past Vice Chancellors include: Professor Babatunde Sofoluwe: 2010-2012, Professor Tolu Odugbemi: 2007-2010, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo Obe: Ag, 2000-2002; 2002-2007, Professor Jelili Omotola: 1995-2000, Professor Nurudeen Alao: 1988-1995, Professor Akinpelu Adesola: 1981-1988, Professor Babatunde Adadevoh: 1978-1980, Professor Jacob F. Adeniyi Ajayi: 1972-1978, Professor Saburi Biobaku: 1965-1971 and Professor Eni Njoku: 1962-1965.

The University of Lagos Council appointed Professor Ogundipe the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

The position was contested by Professor Ogundipe, Professor Olukayode Amund and Professor Ayodeji Olukoju. Among the three contestants, Ogundipe coincidentally scored the highest mark in the exercise to emerge winner.

Until his appointment, Ogundipe was Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics and Research) of the university. He is a Professor in the Department of Botany and also the Director of Academic Planning at the University of Lagos.

Born May 31, 1960, he is married and blessed with three children. Appointed professor in 2002, he gave his inaugural lecture in 2005, six months after the announcement of his professorship.

