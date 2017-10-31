Pages Navigation Menu

“An act of terror”: At least 8 Dead after Truck attack in Manhattan

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man in Manhattan has reportedly killed at least 8 people after he drove pick-up truck down a bike path close to the Hudson River. According to the New York Times, the driver, in a Home Depot truck, drove down a lengthy bike path and hit numerous people before he jumped out with 2 fake […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

