Anambra best in SDGs projects in Nigeria – Obiano’s aide

Mr Geoffrey Uba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of Anambra on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says Anambra is one of the best in the implementation of sustainable development goals projects in Nigeria.

He said the state was also among the best three in the country in terms of security, road networks, economic development, and collaborations with international donor organisations.

Uba told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday that Anambra which was listed among the educationally disadvantaged states in the South-East now ranked the first in education.

The governor`s attributed the successes recorded in the state to the well articulate manifesto of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and prudent management ability of Gov. Willie Obiano.

Uba, however, dismissed the rating of APGA by some people as a one state party, saying “APGA is a national party.’’

“ Let me emphasize that APGA is a national party. It is not a one state party. We have elected members at the state and national assemblies. In Abuja, we have a mayor of APGA extraction,” he said.

Uba, a chieftain of the party, said that Nigerians should remember that Imo used to be an APGA state before it joined the All Progressives Congress.

He said that the party was proud of the achievements of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra in three and half years.

“APGA has achieved a lot in Anambra state. Anambra used to be ranked as one the backward states in the country.

According to Uba, Gov. Obiano has used the party`s platform to take the state to greater heights and will do more if re-elected on Nov. 18.

“These are the core democracy dividends and Anambra people are very happy and we will demonstrate this happiness on Nov. 18 election.

“Anambra state under Willie Obiano has demonstrated so much passion for the welfare of the people,” the SSA said.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

