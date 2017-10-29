Anambra election: Ezeemo promises to cut cost of governance

Mr Godwin Ezeemo, Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) governorship candidate in the Nov. 18 election in Anambra has promised to reduce the cost of governance, if elected.

Ezeemo made the promise while inaugurating PPA campaigns for the election in Onitsha on Sunday where he also signed ‘’the Social Contract-manifesto’’ with the people of Anambra.

Ezeemo said he signed the contract publicly to demonstrate his sincerity and determination to deliver well and result oriented leadership.

He said he would achieve the cost-cutting policy by eliminating luxuries, frivolous spending and ensure gainful deployment of resources accruing to the state.

The governorship candidate said the thrust of his government would be on security, health, agriculture, power, education and environment.

“I shall focus on security, health, agriculture, power and education from my first day in office.

“I shall reduce the cost of governance drastically by eliminating luxuries and frivolous spending within my first three months in office,

“I shall run a prudent and transparent government that will audit and publish Anambra government account annually.

“I have not come to make money or steal public fund.

‘’I am comfortable but I can no longer stand by and watch our people dying in the desert and the sea because they are looking for greener pasture.

“It is time we regenerate ourselves and guarantee the future of our society.

“I ask for your votes because that is what I need to work for you, my manifesto is a social contract between me and the society. ‘’I am signing it here and give it to you so that you can use to assess my government after you vote for me,” he said.

Ezeemo said his choice of 36 year-old Stanley Nkwoka as his deputy was informed by his desire to mainstream the youth in management of state’s affairs.

He note that the youth who were the hope for the future had been neglected by the society.

In his speech, Chief Peter Ameh, National Chairman of PPA, who presented the party’s flag to the candidate, said PPA had given Anambra people the best candidate for the governorship position

Ameh said Ezeemo was a man with a great passion for the youth and prosperity of the people, given his businesses and investments in Anambra which he noted had provided excellent employment for the people.

“I have seen his passion for youths and the masses, he is a man with vision, come Nov 18, we are going to occupy government house.

Also speaking, Chief Edwin Okonkwo, Deputy National Chairman of the party (South), said the unity of the party and the qualities of its candidate were the advantages that would give it victory in the election.

“I am telling you that the victory of PPA in the next election means freedom and prosperity.

“In other political parties, there are one form of crisis or the other.

‘’But in PPA, we do not have any of that, we have given you a candidate who has the capacity to turn around the fortunes of Anambra,” he said.

