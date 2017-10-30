ANC Gauteng places Emfuleni Mayor Mofokeng on special leave – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
ANC Gauteng places Emfuleni Mayor Mofokeng on special leave
Times LIVE
The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng has placed Emfuleni Mayor Simon Mofokeng on special leave following allegations that he had been sexually grooming a 14-year girl. The ANC Gauteng Provincial Office Bearers convened a meeting with …
Mayor placed on special leave over sexual abuse allegations
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!