Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam

Anthony Joshua has defeated Carlos Takam with tenth round technical knockout at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff this evening to retain the IBF world heavyweight title, leaving 78,000 fans booing at decision to stop the fight after brave display.

Meanwhile before the fight Joshua had told the media:”Before I left I said a little prayer, no matter if the guy is an ant or King Kong, you have to take hims seriously and find a way to beat him.”

The post Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

