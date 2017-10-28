Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua beats Carlos Takam

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua has defeated Carlos Takam with tenth round technical knockout at the  Principality Stadium, Cardiff this evening  to retain the  IBF world heavyweight title, leaving 78,000 fans booing at decision to stop the fight after brave display.

Meanwhile before the fight Joshua had told the media:”Before I left I said a little prayer, no matter if the guy is an ant or King Kong, you have to take hims seriously and find a way to beat him.”

