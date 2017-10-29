Anthony Joshua Successfully Defends World Titles Against Takam

Anthony Joshua defended his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles by wearing down Carlos Takam with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at a raucous Principality Stadium. The Briton, 28, damaged his nose after a heavy head collision early on and did not have things all his own way against a fighter who took the bout at…

