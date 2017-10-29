Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua Successfully Defends World Titles Against Takam

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Joshua defended his WBA and IBF world heavyweight titles by wearing down Carlos Takam with a controversial 10th-round stoppage at a raucous Principality Stadium. The Briton, 28, damaged his nose after a heavy head collision early on and did not have things all his own way against a fighter who took the bout at…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

