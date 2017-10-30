Pages Navigation Menu

Anthony Joshua’s victory a thing of pride to Africa – Presidency

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has declared that the victory of Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua was not only a thing of pride to Nigerians alone but the whole of Africa. Dabiri-Erwwa while congratulating the Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua for defeating Carlos Takam, a French Challenger by […]

