Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Anti-grazing bill: Ortom has no right to chase us from Benue – Fulani herdsmen

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Miyetti-Allah Kautal Hore Fulani socio-cultural association has challenged Governor Samuel Ortom over the anti-open grazing law in the State. National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bodejo at the weekend in Abuja said that the pastoralists have the same legal right like every Benue state indigene. Bodejo, who slammed the Governor over the controversial […]

Anti-grazing bill: Ortom has no right to chase us from Benue – Fulani herdsmen

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.