APC Convention: Power Play, Intrigues

In this piece, KINGSLEY OPURUM, writes on the intrigues surrounding plans to convene the national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

After its repeated inability to convene its mid-term non elective national convention, the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) heaved a sigh of relief when it was reported that the ruling party had concluded plans to hold a national convention in November, 2017.

This situation has never ceased to unsettle some party chieftains following the party’s inability to hold the convention in April, but party leaders had attributed the delay to the health challenge of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Article 25 (A)(i) of the current APC constitution stipulates that the National Convention of the Party shall be held once in two (2) years at a date, venue and time to be recommended by the National Working Committee and approved by the National Executive Committee subject to the giving of the statutory notices to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and at least fourteen (14) days notice given to members eligible to attend.

The convention is used to ratify policies and programmes of the Party; Elect or remove the national officers of the Party; Elect the Presidential Candidate of the Party; Amend the Constitution of the Party from time to time as the need may arise among other issues.

Since the last convention of the party in October 2014, it has been difficult for the party to hold another convention. The party’s effort to hold the much vaunted convention in April and later in August proved abortive especially as a result of the ill-health of President and the actions of some political strategists.

Meanwhile, the party has managed to keep heightened internal agitations and clash of interests between the various tendencies and political gladiators at bay. Also, the national leadership of the party has been able to survive the heat from these contending forces.

But the media report that APC has rescheduled its mid-term national convention till the first quarter of 2018 might have certainly burst the bubble of party supporters.

The National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi was quoted as saying, “I can tell you that the convention is not going to take place until the first quarter of next year. There will not be any implosion or explosion because we are not going to invite Boko Haram to the convention.

“Let me emphasize that we have not decided on the date of the convention because we have to hold NEC meeting that will agree on a date and agenda for the convention.”

In a swift reaction, Abdullahi said that he was misquoted; describing such reports that the party has postponed its mini national convention to 2018 as false.

He said that the decision over when the national convention would be held is the prerogative of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which will sit on Tuesday to take a position on the matter.

He said, “There is no truth in the said reports which quoted me as saying that the convention will now hold in the first quarter of next year.

“In the interview I granted to a few journalists in my office, what I said was that the date of the convention can only be determined by the NEC of the party which will meet on November 1. At no time, did I make the statement which the journalists attributed to me to validate the purported postponement of the convention.

“By this statement, the general public should please take note that reports of postponement of the APC’s mini-convention are false, as the NEC of our party has not made any such decision.”

In the same vein, another media report has it that the recent meeting between the Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and the Governors elected on the platform of APC didn’t go as smoothly as planned in the face of the intrigues playing out in the party. There were reports of a plot by the current leadership of the party to defer the convention date.

According to the media report, a party source revealed that the APC constitution amendment committee report was an alleged ploy to seek postponement of the convention till March 2018.

The report alleged that while the party’s National Legal Adviser reeled out about 88 items to be amended in the constitution and ratified at the convention, the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, countered that time was of essence and the party could not use the constitution amendment to seek for a delay in the National Executive Committee, (NEC) and convention meetings which he noted were long overdue.

The source said that the Governor declared pointedly at the meeting that as a lawyer, he knew the implication of the serious breach on the APC constitution by not holding its convention as statutorily provided.

“Any agitated member of our party can go to court to seek redress and cause more confusion for us. We must proceed with the October 30 and 31 for national caucus and NEC meetings,” the Bauchi governor reportedly told the gathering.

Furthermore, Abubakar reportedly argued that the meeting of Governors and certain members of the National Assembly called at the instance of Oyegun was not known to the party constitution and therefore not superior to NEC.

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai also reportedly expressed concern over the absence of South-West Governors at the meeting and called on the NWC to reach out to them,” the media report quoted a source.

As the preparations by other opposition parties for the 2019 general elections continue to gather momentum, supporters of the ruling party are disconcerted over APC’s inability to hold its convention since 2014, believing that such long procrastination could take a heavy toll on the party’s chances of elongating its reign in 2019.

Political analysts have claimed that the main opposition party’s level of preparation for the 2019 Presidential election and the unity and cohesion in the party could put it in a better position to reclaim power at the national level.

Meanwhile, PDP National Executive Committee has approved December 9 for the party’s national elective convention.