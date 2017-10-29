APC harbours ‘bigger thieves’ in Nigeria – Lamido

Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa state, has stated that the All Progressive Congress (APC) lied to Nigerians in 2015. He also accused the ruling party of harbouring the “bigger thieves” and increasing hardship of the people. Dismissing the ongoing anti-corruption fight, Lamido described the war against graft as selective. Lamido said, “If there’s anybody […]

APC harbours ‘bigger thieves’ in Nigeria – Lamido

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

