APC sues INEC to court

The All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission over the November 4, 2017, local government election in Enugu State. The development followed the disqualification of about 73 APC candidates by ENSIEC. An Enugu Federal High Court on Friday, the APC, through its …

The post APC sues INEC to court appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

