APC wins House of Rep bye-election in Sokoto

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared All Progressive (APC) candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalambaina, as winner of Saturday’s Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency’s bye-election in Sokoto State. Kalambaina polled 31,288 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 7,205. The Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulatif Usman, said 43,130 […]

