APC’s Kalambaina wins House of Rep bye-election in Sokoto

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja All Progressives Congress,  (APC) candidate, Alhaji Abdullahi Kalambaina has been declared  as the winner of Saturday’s Kware/Wamakko Federal Constituency’s bye-election in Sokoto State by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. In the result announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Abdulatif Usman, Kalambaina polled 31,288 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Aminu Bello-Kware of the People Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 7,205.

