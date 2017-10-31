Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Archbishop Onaiyekan alleges cover-up in Maina’s reinstatement, sack

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, has said most Nigerians know that there was massive cover-up by the federal government in the reinstatement and subsequent sacking of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, Abdulrasheed Maina. Onaiyekan disclosed this while addressing the media on the sidelines of a peace […]

Archbishop Onaiyekan alleges cover-up in Maina’s reinstatement, sack

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.