Are Ona Kakanfo: The Message Beyond Paradigm Shift (2) – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Are Ona Kakanfo: The Message Beyond Paradigm Shift (2)
Independent Newspapers Limited
The outpouring of endorsement by leading opinion leaders and platforms for the selection of the new Are Ona Kakanfo tends to suggest that a new era which will usher in greater understanding and cooperation may have finally berthed in Yoruba land. Pray …
Still on myth of Aare Ona Kakanfo title
Alaafin of Oyo fixes date to install Gani Adams as Aare Ona Kakanfo
Aare Ona Kakanfo: Gani Adams to be installed January 13, 2018
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!