Army arrest fleeing Boko Haram members in Taraba

The Army command in a statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, said the arrested members where seen loitering around Gishiri village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State.

He said, “Troops of 93 Battalion, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Saturday 28th October 2017, based on a tip off by security conscious an well meaning Nigerians, arrested two suspected Boko Haram terrorists; Mallam Jamilu Adamu and Mallam Garba Adamu, seeing loitering around at Gishiri village, Ibbi Local Government Area of Taraba State”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that they hailed from Kirta village in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State. It was further confirmed that they were fishermen in Kereta before they were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists who engaged them as boat operators for two years”.

“They further claimed that they belonged to the Albarnawi faction of the Boko Haram terrorists group. The suspects also stated that they escaped to Gishiri village from Boko Haram terrorists because of the concerted efforts of the military on the terrorists and also realising the fallacy of the Boko Haram terrorists’ ideology”.

The post Army arrest fleeing Boko Haram members in Taraba appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

