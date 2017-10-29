Army repels Boko Haram attack on Yobe village

The Nigerian Army on Sunday said it has repelled an attempted attack on Goniri village in Yobe on Saturday.

Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, the spokesman of 3 Div. with tactical headquarters in Damaturu confirmed this to newsmen in Damaturu.

Ogunsanya, however, could not immediately give details of the operation.

A villager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said “the insurgents came in from the western flank of the village but were repelled by the soldiers.

“The soldiers had been on red alert since the attack on Sasawa village last Tuesday, making them battle ready.

“It did not take long when we heard the soldiers chanting victory songs, indicating that they were successful over the insurgents,” he said.

Newsmen report that two attacks were recorded in less than a week after a long period of relative peace enjoyed across the state.

