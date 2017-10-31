Pages Navigation Menu

Arrest warrant has been issued for Harvey Weinstein first public accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.McGowan was the first actress who publicly called out, mogul movie producer Harvey Weinstein of s*xual misconduct. The felony charge comes from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20. Police …

