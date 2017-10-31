Arrest warrant has been issued for Harvey Weinstein first public accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession

An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.McGowan was the first actress who publicly called out, mogul movie producer Harvey Weinstein of s*xual misconduct. The felony charge comes from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20. Police …

The post Arrest warrant has been issued for Harvey Weinstein first public accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

