Arrest warrant has been issued for Harvey Weinstein first public accuser Rose McGowan for drug possession
An arrest warrant has been issued for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.McGowan was the first actress who publicly called out, mogul movie producer Harvey Weinstein of s*xual misconduct. The felony charge comes from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20. Police …
