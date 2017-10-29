“Still Water Runs Deep” premieres at AFRIFF – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

“Still Water Runs Deep” premieres at AFRIFF
After an exciting opening at the last Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), New York-based filmmakers, Melissa Adeyemo and Abbesi Akhamie, are proud to announce that their latest short film, 'Still Water Runs Deep', will be having its African
