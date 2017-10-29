At FADAN’S ‘Stitch in Time’ Conference

Funke Olaode

The Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria led by its president, Mrs. Funmi Ajila-Ladipo has announced the theme of its 2017 Fashion Week ‘A Stitch in Time’ holding between November 18 and 19 at the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will showcase over 25 Nigerian and African designers.

Some of the big names at the announcement were President, National Association of Tailors, Otunba Wasiu Taiwo, Kola Kudus and Buy Naija Initiator, Ramz Mousallati, Modela boss and Ayanfeoluwa Oluwaseun.

According to Ajila-Ladipo, the theme for this year’s fashion week has been carefully crafted to demonstrate the essence of making the hay, while the sun shines. Speaking further, she said that this year’s event goes beyond the runaway and entertainment, as it involves youth empowerment. The two-day event she noted would x-ray the essentials in the fashion industry through training and Master Class to be conducted by proven professionals and experts in Nigeria’s fashion industry. She noted that the class will tutor and teach their members and selected grassroots designers (who would in turn go to their various communities) to professionalize the industry and see it beyond mere ‘cut and sew’ business.

Calling on government at all levels to support fashion business and see it a viable alternative, president, National Association of Tailors, Otunba Wasiu Taiwo said though tailors and designers are the same and they would continue to work together to achieve common goals for the interest of the nation. He advised government to see the industry as a very vital aspect that can grow the economy. In his words, Buy Naija Initiator, Ramz Mousallati said he believed in proper growth of fashion industry in Nigeria as most fabrics are imported. But with FADAN skill acquisitions initiatives, it would not only empower teeming

