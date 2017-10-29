Pages Navigation Menu

At least 23 Dead after Suicide Bombing & Hotel Siege in Mogadishu

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

23 people have been reported dead with another 30 injured in a suicide bombing and hotel siege in the Mogadishu, Somalia. According to Guardian, gunmen in military uniforms stormed a hotel in Mogadishu after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in a vehicle at the hotel’s entrance. Security forces eventually gained control of the hotel after a […]

The post At least 23 Dead after Suicide Bombing & Hotel Siege in Mogadishu appeared first on BellaNaija.

