Atiku absent at APC caucus meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus meeting started 8:30pm at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President in attendance.

The meeting also has in attendance the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun as well as the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

But the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent as at press time.

