Atiku absent at APC caucus meeting

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA – THE All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus meeting started 8:30pm at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday with President Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President in attendance.

President Muhammadu Buhari closely flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (l) and the National Chairman APC, John Oyegun during the APC Caucus meeting at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 30/10/2017

The meeting also has in attendance the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, the Deputy Speaker, Yusuf Lasun and the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun as well as the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha.

But the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent as at press time.

