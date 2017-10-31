Pages Navigation Menu

Atiku Abubakar absent at APC Caucus meeting

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, was conspicuously absent from the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the new Banquet Hall, Aso Rock, Abuja. The Nigerian pilot, however, gathered that the Turakin Adamawa might have travelled out of the country. Nigerian Pilot reports that the meeting which started at […]

