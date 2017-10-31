Pages Navigation Menu

Atiku conspicuously absent as APC holds Caucus meeting

The All Progressives Congress, APC, caucus meeting held on Monday night at the New Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja. President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting. The former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent as at press time. Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar was conspicuously absent at the All Progressives Congress’ caucus meeting which was […]

