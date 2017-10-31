Australia funds clean drinking water and sanitation facility in Punjab – Pakistan Today
|
Pakistan Today
|
Australia funds clean drinking water and sanitation facility in Punjab
Pakistan Today
ISLAMABAD: Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Margaret Adamson Tuesday opened a facility in Bullay Bala area of Punjab that would provide the community with clean drinking water and improved sanitation services. According to details, clean …
FG to consider legislation against open defecation – Minister
Australian support provides clean drinking water and sanitation to Bullay Bala, Punjab
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!