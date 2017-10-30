Pages Navigation Menu

Automotive policy biting harder on economy – LCCI

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

News Agency of Nigeria The automotive policy is biting harder on the economy and must be urgently reviewed, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) said on Monday in Lagos. The Director-General of LCCI, Mr Muda Yusuf, who made the observation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the review was necessary for facilitated economic growth. Yusuf said that the policy, which raised tariff on imported cars from 20 per cent to 70 per cent, had put the cost of vehicles beyond the reach of many individuals and corporate bodies “There is the need to act quickly to reverse the unsavory situation,” he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

