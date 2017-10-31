Axed Catalan leader says accepts ‘challenge’ of snap poll

Catalonia’s deposed leader Carles Puigdemont said Tuesday he accepted the “challenge” of snap regional elections called for December 21 by the Spanish government, adding he would “respect” the result.

“I want a clear commitment from the state. Will the state respect the results that could give separatist forces a majority?” he nevertheless asked reporters in Brussels.

The post Axed Catalan leader says accepts ‘challenge’ of snap poll appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

