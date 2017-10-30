Ayeni advocates more roles for private sector

The Chairman, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, IBEDC, Dr. Tunde Ayeni, has advocated more active roles for private sector operators as a way out of the prevailing economic challenges confronting the nation, describing the private sector as the engine room of economic growth and development.

Dr. Ayeni, who made this call at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, 2017 Lecture and Award Night in Abuja, urged government to create an enabling environment and put in place independent and enduring institutions that will encourage further participation of the private sector in the nation’s quest for economic rejuvenation.

While speaking as a keynote speaker at the event, he noted “to be on the list of modern, prosperous nations, we must continue to consciously build an economy that is driven by the private sector operators under the watch of committed and patriotic regulators and in an enabling environment that is conducive for growth and development.”

In the spirit of the annual Press Week and its relevance to national economic prosperity, he similarly had a few words for the Fourth Estate of the Realm: “I must add that the media owes it a duty to support this drive (an economy that is private sector led) in the discharge of their very crucial responsibilities to the nation.

The event, which was organised by NUJ, FCT Council, Abuja, had in attendance top government officials, from the executive and legislative arms, leading corporate chieftains and veteran media professionals.

The post Ayeni advocates more roles for private sector appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

