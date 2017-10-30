Banky W returns to school

RnB singer, actor and filmmaker, Bankole Wellington, aka Banky W has returned to the New York Film Academy where he had earlier taken an eight weeks filmmaking class. According to the actor, this time around, he’s back for screenwriting classes. In a short clip on his page, Banky opines that we have a whole generation …

The post Banky W returns to school appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

