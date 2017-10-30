Pages Navigation Menu

Barcelona plot defensive overhaul in 2018 with Koulibaly, Mina & De Ligt on transfer radar – Goal.com

Oct 30, 2017


Barcelona plot defensive overhaul in 2018 with Koulibaly, Mina & De Ligt on transfer radar
Barcelona have drawn up a list of targets to strengthen their defence and could sign a centre-back in January. With Thomas Vermaelen out of favour and constantly plagued by injuries and Javier Mascherano approaching the end of his Camp Nou career, the …
