Barcelona plot defensive overhaul in 2018 with Koulibaly, Mina & De Ligt on transfer radar – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Barcelona plot defensive overhaul in 2018 with Koulibaly, Mina & De Ligt on transfer radar
Goal.com
Barcelona have drawn up a list of targets to strengthen their defence and could sign a centre-back in January. With Thomas Vermaelen out of favour and constantly plagued by injuries and Javier Mascherano approaching the end of his Camp Nou career, the …
Barcelona shortlist four defenders to overhaul defense
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!