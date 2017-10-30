Barclays Africa and Standard Bank drop McKinsey as it faces bribery allegations in South Africa – The Independent
|
The Independent
|
Barclays Africa and Standard Bank drop McKinsey as it faces bribery allegations in South Africa
The Independent
Barclays Africa and Standard Bank said on Monday they would stop working with McKinsey, a further blow to the global consultancy as it faces allegations of bribery for work done with friends of South African President Jacob Zuma. Privately-held …
Barclays Africa to cut ties with McKinsey amid South Africa scandal
McKinsey 'got it' wrong
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!