Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Barclays Africa and Standard Bank drop McKinsey as it faces bribery allegations in South Africa – The Independent

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Independent

Barclays Africa and Standard Bank drop McKinsey as it faces bribery allegations in South Africa
The Independent
Barclays Africa and Standard Bank said on Monday they would stop working with McKinsey, a further blow to the global consultancy as it faces allegations of bribery for work done with friends of South African President Jacob Zuma. Privately-held
Barclays Africa to cut ties with McKinsey amid South Africa scandalReuters
McKinsey 'got it' wrongCritical Thought

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.