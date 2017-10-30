Bauchi Govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Bauchi Govt. to disburse N46m to health facilities under NSHIP
Vanguard
The Bauchi State Government, has approved the disbursement of N46 million to 16 health centres in Dass Local Government Areas (LGAs) under the Nigerian states health Investment Project, (NSHIP). The Project Coordinator, Dr Adamu Muhammed, made …
