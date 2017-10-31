Bayelsa Assembly passes Ecumenical Centre Management Bill

BAYELSA State House of Assembly yesterday passed Ecumenical Centre Management Bill 2017, after accelerated and detailed hearing on the floor of the House. Moving the motion for the passage, the leader of the BIAFRA Zionists Federation, BZF, has tackled former Nigeria head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), over his claims that lies told by […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

