Bayern down 10-man Leipzig to top Bundesliga – Vanguard

Bayern down 10-man Leipzig to top Bundesliga
James Rodriguez and Robert Lewandowski scored as Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 2-0 home win against RB Leipzig, who played most of the game with 10 men. Bayern Munich's Dutch midfielder Arjen Robben (L) and …
