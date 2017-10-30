Belgore’s N500m fraud charge: Join me as defendant – Diezani tells court – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


Belgore's N500m fraud charge: Join me as defendant – Diezani tells court
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke on Monday asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to issue an order, listing her as a party to a N500 million fraud charge involving a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dele Belgore. The Economic …
FG rejects Diezani's application for trial in NigeriaThe Nation Newspaper
N500m fraud: Court rules on Diezani 's application to join criminal trial Nov. 1P.M. News
Court Fixes Date To Rule On Deziani's Application To Join Money Laundering TrialCHANNELS TELEVISION
TV360
all 5 news articles »

