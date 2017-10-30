Belgore’s N500m fraud charge: Join me as defendant – Diezani tells court – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Belgore's N500m fraud charge: Join me as defendant – Diezani tells court
Daily Post Nigeria
A former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison-Madueke on Monday asked a Federal High Court in Lagos to issue an order, listing her as a party to a N500 million fraud charge involving a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dele Belgore. The Economic …
FG rejects Diezani's application for trial in Nigeria
N500m fraud: Court rules on Diezani 's application to join criminal trial Nov. 1
Court Fixes Date To Rule On Deziani's Application To Join Money Laundering Trial
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!