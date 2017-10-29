Bertrand Traore: Leaving Chelsea Was The Best Decision I Ever Made But I Could Return In Future – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Bertrand Traore: Leaving Chelsea Was The Best Decision I Ever Made But I Could Return In Future
Complete Sports Nigeria
Lyon striker Bertrand Traore harbours ambitions of returning to the Premier League and claims he could even move back to former club Chelsea in the future. The 22-year-old ended a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge when he joined Lyon for £9 million in …
Chelsea news: Bertrand Traore reveals real reason behind Stamford Bridge exit
Leaving Chelsea 'was the best decision' – Lyon's Traore
'Why not?' – Striker admits he's open to future Chelsea transfer
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!