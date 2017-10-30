Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: Zionists blast Gowon, reveal Ojukwu’s mistake – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Biafra: Zionists blast Gowon, reveal Ojukwu's mistake
Daily Post Nigeria
he Biafra Zionists Federation, BZF, on Monday, tackled former Nigeria head of state, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, (rtd.) over his claims that lies told by ex-Biafra warlord, Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu caused the Nigeria civil war. The Zionists said
BreakingNews 30/10/17: You lied on Biafran war – IPOB, Fani-Kayode tell GowonNigeria Master Web
General Yakubu Gowon At 83Independent Newspapers Limited

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.