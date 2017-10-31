Pages Navigation Menu

Big Boi of Outkast talks about holding ‘Jedi rap status’ in the streaming era

Posted on Oct 31, 2017

Big Boi of Outkast spoke with Digital Trends about his new album Boomiverse, his reaction when he first came across Napster, which 1980s pop star he still wishes he could make a song with, and achieving Jedi rap status.

